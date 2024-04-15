LIVERMORE FALLS — A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office on a proposed new development standards ordinance that combines six ordinances into one.

The proposal was developed to comply with the state’s new laws that promote affordable housing. It includes adding accessory dwellings that are at least 190 square feet, as long as it meets the setback requirements.

The town has an ordinance that doesn’t allow for mobile homes in the village area. Modular homes, including mobile homes, will no longer be prohibited from the village as long as they meet the other requirements in the ordinance, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said.

The Planning Board worked on combining the ordinances.

The ordinance will go to voters at the polls June 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station. Voters will also be asked to repeal the six individual ordinances that are combined into one.

The ordinances are available at the Town Office for review.

