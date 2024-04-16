RUMFORD — The Select Board on April 3 approved a playground and park proposal for Strathglass Park.

The project was proposed by Envision Rumford, which is a group of business leaders and community members working to make Rumford, and the greater River Valley area, a better place to live and to do business.

Derek Taber, president of Envision Rumford, said their group has looked at making improvements to the park for some time. The work would be done on town-owned land located on the Hancock Street of the park.

He said funding for the project will come from a variety of sources, including out of pocket from EV members. Taber said they will also be making a project proposal in an effort to gain a Poland Spring Grant.

The town’s Park & Rec Department, which maintains the park, would also be tasked with maintaining this playground and park.

Select Board member Theresa Sax, who also serves with Envision Rumford, said work on the project will get underway later this month.

