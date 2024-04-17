Volunteer

REGION — Each year, the Veteran’s Administration (VA) joins the nation to observe and celebrate National Volunteer Week, April 21 – 27, 2024. As part of National Volunteer Week, VA invites everyone in the community to explore ways to give back to Veterans any time of the year. On April 24, 2024, join VA in supporting a National Day of Service through VetServe 2024. VetServe is a celebration of service and a call-to-action aimed to encourage the nation’s 19 million Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to serve in their community.

Serving in your community and volunteering are powerful ways to make a positive impact on the world around you. By dedicating your time and skills to helping others, you can create meaningful change, foster connections and contribute to the well-being of those in need. Organizations are encouraged to visit RallyPoint (https://rly.pt/vetserve24) to post opportunities, success stories and outcomes of successful Veteran volunteer service in the community.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay is serving suppers and Friday, April 19, is also Dance Night from 6 to 9 p.m.! Stuffed shells, salad, garlic bread, and dessert will be served. Dance night cover charge $10, dinner and dance $20. All meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call by Thursday April 18, to reserve your meal. Dine in optional.

WILTON — On Saturday, April 20, 2024, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The menu will be oven roasted boneless pork loin, mashed potato, gravy, applesauce, vegetable, dinner roll and homemade pies for dessert. The price will be $12 for adults and $6 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit down service in the hall. Take out by In Person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: Robert Lawrence 207-778-2345, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

Advertisement

Festival

FARMINGTON — The 2024 Maine Fiddlehead Festival returns to the University of Maine at Farmington campus, Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features local food and craft vendors, kids’ activities and petting zoo, fiddlehead cooking demonstration, tent talks, and live local music including a performance by the Franklin County Fiddlers. Free and open to the public. FMI – 207-778-7015.

Sale

It’s that time of year again – time for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter! The sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18. From May 19 to -June 10, booths can still be reserved for $35. All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors. Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more!

All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket! To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.

Open House

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange #12 will host an open house, April 20 at 6 p.m. Farmington Grange, located at 4 Bridge St, West Farmington, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. There will be a pie social after entertainment by the Moose Creek Cloggers. All are welcome.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, April 20 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Cookies

REGION — On April 1 Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) kicked off the booth sales portion of the Girl Scout Cookie Program. At cookie booths throughout Maine, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and more. Supporters can locate a booth nearby, order cookies online for direct shipment from a local troop or donate Girl Scout Cookie Shares using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutsofmaine.org. Locally, sale booths will be at Walmart, 615 Wilton Road, Farmington, on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 21. Also, Sandy River Farm Supply/Farmington Falls Rd/ Rt2, 20 Farmington Falls Rd, New Sharon, on Friday, April 12 and Tilton’s Market/Buckfield, 11 Turner Street in Buckfield, on Saturday, April 13.

UWTVA

Advertisement

REGION — United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund. Applications are due April 30. The next opportunity for applications will be in October 2024. We encourage non-profits, including schools, municipalities, and faith-based organizations to apply. Visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund for more information and the online application. Applicants may apply for up to $5,000.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet is a new ministry at Old South Church in Farmington. It offers personal care products free of charge to people of low income in the greater Farmington area. In April, the Essentials Closet will be open on Wednesday, April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. The ministry is located in the basement of the Old South Church at 235 Main Street. Enter the building through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main and Depot Streets. Follow the signs down the short flight of stairs and it will be straight ahead of you. For questions, please call Shelley at 207 639-2013.

Scholarships

WILTON — The 2024 Wilton Scholarship Foundation applications are now available at the Wilton Town Office or online at the MBHS School Counseling Office website (Google “mbrsd scholarships”). Please note the new deadline of April 25. Current or former graduates of MBHS or Foster Tech who were residents of Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden or Weld at the time of graduation are eligible. All eligible applicants will receive an award based on need and funds available. FMI or help, please call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.

STATE — Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Patriot Education Scholarship Fund. This renewable scholarship supports graduates of Maine high schools who are enrolled part-time (minimum of nine credit hours) or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions. The application deadline is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

Advertisement

STATE — Adult learners from Franklin County returning to school for post-secondary education are eligible to apply for the Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship at the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, May 24. For more information and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

STATE — High school seniors pursuing degrees in engineering may be eligible for the K. William Wiseman Engineering Scholarship at the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). The fund supports students graduating from Maine high schools attending an accredited college or university. The school does not have to be in Maine. The application deadline is Wednesday, May 1. For more information and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

Gathering Place

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every second and fourth Thursdays of the month, the next one is April 25. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance.

We’ll provide a variety of hot soups, chilis, and stews along with hot and cold beverages. Bring your friends. Play a game of cards or a board game. Watch a movie. Or just catch up with old and new friends. Maybe consider volunteering? Everyone is welcome. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Meetings

Advertisement

READFIELD — Readfield Historical Society (RHS), 759 Main Street, Readfield is open by appointment only until Memorial Day weekend 2024. Questions about Readfield history or to request an appointment: Email readfieldhistorical@gmail.com or phone (207)377-2299

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Memorial Day

JAY-LIVERMORE FALLS — Memorial Day Parade Do you have a float? Do you have a marching unit, representing your community that would like to honor our veterans? Do you have a veteran that we can honor by putting him or her in a classic car and parade down Main Street? Are you a veteran that would like to be in the parade? The Memorial Day Parade Committee is now seeking participants for the Memorial Day Parade in Jay- Livermore Falls on Monday May 27. There will be volunteers to aid those veterans who need help. If you are interested, please call Janice at 897-2122, so that we will be able to provide cars for all who participate. Registration forms are available by request to email : rsqvehic@tdstelme.net or text 207-650-3090. The lineup will be at MEMCO at 9 a.m. with the parade starting at 10 a.m.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, May 10, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

MECHANIC FALLS — Maine country musicians, Dan Brayall, Joan Kennedy, Mike Preston and Bill Thibodeau, will be inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame at the 47th Annual Induction Ceremony and Show on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at the Silver Spur, 272 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls. The live music event will showcase performances by the four new inductees and other legendary Maine Country Music Hall of Famers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: