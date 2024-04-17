LIVERMORE — These students are the March Phoenix Promise Keepers of the Month. The Phoenix Promise is a pledge said each morning during morning announcements. It states, “I promise to Spread Kindness, Model Responsibility, Practice Safety, and Show Respect.”

Our Specialist staff also pick a student of the month each month. We have a Library Star, Artist of the Month, Computer Scientist, Music Superstar, and a Grand Slam MVP. They are all mixed within the photo.

