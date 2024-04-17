Kindergarten: Oliver Estrabrook, Frankie Lynch, Cameron Duval, Serenity Sjostrom, Maizie Hanson, Gabriella Colson, Sofia Frost, Oaken Sergio, Marlee Bonney, Leslie Couture, Brock Withee, Londyn Jackson (absent) SUBMITTED PHOTO
First Grade: Meredith Rainha, Callie Capello, Charlotte Hobbs, Norah Giordano, Vitaly Earle, Ashlyn Winter, Sara Hebert, Paisley Deering, Nora DeMillo, Alayna Dumont. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Second Grade: Lucas Blodgett, Raelynn Pelletier, Bryleigh Fournier, Ivee Alexander, Romin Cole, Madolyn Rodriguez, Ella MacDonald, Hunter Colson, Oliver Walkins, Vincent Emery, Aubree Perez-Chabot (absent) SUBMITTED PHOTO
LIVERMORE — These students are the March Phoenix Promise Keepers of the Month. The Phoenix Promise is a pledge said each morning during morning announcements. It states, “I promise to Spread Kindness, Model Responsibility, Practice Safety, and Show Respect.”
Our Specialist staff also pick a student of the month each month. We have a Library Star, Artist of the Month, Computer Scientist, Music Superstar, and a Grand Slam MVP. They are all mixed within the photo.