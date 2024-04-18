FARMINGTON — At the April 9 Select Board meeting Town Manager Erica LaCroix reported three Police Department staff had recently received promotions.

Jonathan Parker was promoted to sergeant, Rex Schweighofer to detective and officer Ryan Rosie will be the new training officer which is a corporal position, she said. Training officer is not a supervisory position but it is a specialized function so he will be performing that, she noted while congratulating the three.

“I sat in on the interviews,” LaCroix said. “They all did pretty well. I think you have got some good people there.”

In other business, LaCroix gave an update on the town’s revaluation process.

KRT Appraisal has done the data conversion from TRIO to the Patriot software, she noted. The company is pretty much ready to start the field work, will wait until after the first public meeting on April 17 before starting, she said.

KRT was the only company to bid on the revaluation project last April. The software conversion was part of that proposal.

Advertisement

The April 17 meeting about the revaluation process was to be live streamed by Mt. Blue Community Access TV, LaCroix said. A link was to be available after the meeting on Farmington’s website and Mt. Blue’s website, she said.

People who were not able to attend the meeting will be able to get answers to their questions by going to the link and watching it, LaCroix stated.

Some people have asked LaCroix why KRT, not John E. O’Donnell & Associates, Inc. in New Gloucester was doing the revaluation. “We put these things out to bid,” she stated. “KRT is doing the vast majority of revaluations in Maine, almost all their clients are in Maine. Even though they are technically a Massachusetts company the people who work on the actual property evaluations are mostly from right here locally.”

Selectman Dennis O’Neil asked if O’Donnell bid on the project.

“I am pretty sure KRT is the only one who bid,” Chair Joshua Bell replied.

A second hearing where the public can learn more about the revaluation has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Municipal Building, LaCroix stated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: