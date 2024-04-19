Lewis

ROMEOVILLE, IL — Mathis Joseph Meiers of Stavelot is among the 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2023 Fall Semester. Meiers is studying Mathematics at Lewis University Aviation Science Technology. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

Lewis University is an innovative Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, and globally connected graduates who impact the world for the better. Visit lewisu.edu for further information.

