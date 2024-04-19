FARMINGTON — On Thursday, March 28, several area churches joined together with their own congregations to celebrate Maundy Thursday. Maundy Thursday commemorates that last supper prior to Christ’s crucifixion where He administered communion with His Disciples prior to His death and Resurrection.

Several members of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, led by Pastor David Porter, are seen in this photo commemorating Maundy Thursday.

Pastor David administered communion and members joined in fellowship with the fine dining of a traditional Passover Seder meal. Each food in the meal was carefully prepared with its original intent of signifying how Christ offers hope and rescue from the difficulties and challenges in life for anyone who desires to be a faithful follower.

The Passover meal, an annual Jewish celebration, signifies their release from captivity, their haste in exiting, and the many tears and sacrifices shed by the Israelites during those approximate 400 years. The meal marks the culmination of the story of their journey to freedom and helps relive a foundational event of their faith and identity. (Exodus 12:14).

