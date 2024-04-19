RANGELEY — Rangeley’s favorite musical event returns to the stage in August! The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will produce a live musical DIVA, in August.

Auditions will be held at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St in Rangeley on Sunday April 28, from 4 – 6 p.m. If you can’t make that audition date, please email Erin Smith (erinnpsmith@gmail.com). If you need help finding a song to audition with, please email Erin Smith (erinnpsmith@gmail.com).

Auditions are open to everyone regardless of past stage experience and we’d love to have some new talent participate!

At auditions, be prepared to present your song to a karaoke track or recording. If you are interested in being involved but not as a soloist, please come and let us know what you’d like to do – we need back up dancers and singers, as well as stage crew, set design, lighting and sound techs. This is a great opportunity to get involved in something new and have some fun!

Please complete and submit the audition form (link on our website under events-Auditions) www.rangeleyarts.com

The performance dates are August 8, 9, 11, and 12, all shows begin at 7 p.m.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

