Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find your very own furry friend to add to your family.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 pm.

Zeke is a male Pitbull mix of 2.5 years. Meet Zeke! He is a charming sweetheart, though he does not know his own strength. This young fella is very strong and excitable, and can be a little reactive in stressful situations. He has endured a lot of hardship in his life before the shelter, but he is a really wonderful dog who is ready to be the love of your life.

He seems to do well with cats, though he tends to be a little wary of other dogs. He would need to meet any canine pals from your home to see if they would get along. His excitability means that he needs to go to a home with children who are older than 10. He loves to nibble (not bite.) on hands and fingers, and he really likes to eat treats. However, he hates being in his kennel, but he does wonderfully outside of one.

Mrs. Myers is a female Calico between four and six years old. Meet Mrs. Myers, a beautiful calico with a bold personality. She is a mellow lady, and she likes to be left on her own for the most part. She definitely likes her personal space, but she likes to hang out in cat trees nearby.

She would need a home with no other pets, or pets who would not engage with her at all. She can be very playful, but she will be sure to let you know when she has had enough.

