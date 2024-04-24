Plants

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library is excited to announce our Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the library at 117 Academy Street in Farmington. proceeds from the plant sale directly benefit the Farmington Public Library, supporting various programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing literacy, education, and community engagement. For more information about the event or to inquire about plant donations, please contact the library at 207-778-4312 or librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.

Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is holding a sale Saturday May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have lots of very good clothing, even some new items, for the entire family, shoes, boots, outerwear, household goods, some new quilts and blankets, new craft items, lots of books, magazines, Christmas decorations, small furniture, two drop leaf tables. New and different items at every sale. For more information call 207-208-9225.

FARMINGTON — It’s that time of year again – time for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter! The sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18. From May 19 to June 10, booths can still be reserved for $35. All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors. Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more!

All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket! To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.

Advertisement

Induction

MECHANIC FALLS — Maine country musicians, Dan Brayall, Joan Kennedy, Mike Preston and Bill Thibodeau, will be inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame at the 47th Annual Induction Ceremony and Show on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at the Silver Spur, 272 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls. The live music event will showcase performances by the four new inductees and other legendary Maine Country Music Hall of Famers.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay is serving supper on Friday April 19 and it’s also Dance Night 6 to 9 p.m.. Cover charge $10. Dine in optional. Dinner and dance $20. Stuffed shells, salad, garlic bread, dessert. All meals served at 5 p.m. Call 207-897-2122 by Thursday April 18, to reserve your meal. Thank you all for your support and patience, we couldn’t do it without you.

Festival

FARMINGTON — The 2024 Maine Fiddlehead Festival returns to the University of Maine at Farmington campus, Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features local food and craft vendors, kids’ activities and petting zoo, fiddlehead cooking demonstration, tent talks, and live local music including a performance by the Franklin County Fiddlers. Free and open to the public. FMI – 207-778-7015.

Advertisement

UWTVA

REGION — United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund. Applications are due April 30. The next opportunity for applications will be in October 2024. We encourage non-profits, including schools, municipalities, and faith-based organizations to apply. Visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund for more information and the online application. Applicants may apply for up to $5,000.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet is a new ministry at Old South Church in Farmington. It offers personal care products free of charge to people of low income in the greater Farmington area. In April, the Essentials Closet will be open on Wednesday, April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. The ministry is located in the basement of the Old South Church at 235 Main Street. Enter the building through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main and Depot Streets. Follow the signs down the short flight of stairs and it will be straight ahead of you. For questions, please call Shelley at 207 639-2013.

Gathering Place

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every second and fourth Thursdays of the month, the next one is April 25. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance.

Advertisement

We’ll provide a variety of hot soups, chilis, and stews along with hot and cold beverages. Bring your friends. Play a game of cards or a board game. Watch a movie. Or just catch up with old and new friends. Maybe consider volunteering? Everyone is welcome. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Music

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, May 10, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Workshop

WILTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an apple tree grafting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11 at 105 Cemetery Road in Wilton. The workshop is open to all apple growers and provides valuable information on grafting techniques for optimal tree growth. The workshop will be led by UMaine Extension’s Nick Rowley, Franklin County Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture Professional and Dr. Renae Moran, UMaine Professor of Pomology along with Senator Russell Black and the Black family.

Registration is required at the program webpage; space is limited to 20 people. A suggested donation of $5-10 is appreciated. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Nick Rowley, nicholas.rowley@maine.edu, 207-778-4650.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: