LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, April 21 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service organist Maggie Houlihan played inspirational music as members and visitors entered the Sanctuary for Worship at FBC. At 10:30 a.m., Kay Watson opened the Service as she made a few announcements of upcoming events. We have a busy next few months ahead of us. Kay led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Blessed Be the Lord God Almighty”, and “Open Our Eyes, Lord”.

Pastor Russ Thayer read the Call to Worship from: Psalm 128, Verses 1 & 2. He then led us into Prayer Time and we recited The Lord’s Prayer followed by the familiar Hymn: “O Jesus, I Have Promised”. The Pastor presented the Junior Sermon, ‘Secret Box”, which is enjoyed by the adults as well as the children. As the Tithes and Offerings were collected, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played: “Jesus Is All the World to Me” on organ and piano. The Worship Team offered Special Music as they sang “Great Is the Lord”.

Pastor Russ introduced his Sermon as he read Scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 19, Verses 1 – 9. The title of the Sermon is: “Zacchaeus – Up A Tree”. The Scripture tells the story of a man named Zacchaeus who lived during the time of Jesus. He made his living as the Chief Tax Collecter for the Romans. He had no friends because of his profession, thus he was a lonely man, even though he was wealthy. One day, Zacchaeus heard that Jesus was coming to his town, and he felt a need to see the King of the Jews.

Now, he was a small man, and he was worried that he could not see Jesus pass by him because the crowds of people would press around him and keep him from seeing the procession. So, he found a sycamore tree on the route and climbed to the top. He watched Jesus getting nearer to his perch in the tree, and suddenly, Jesus stopped, looking up at Zacchaeus, and said, “Zacchaeus, make haste and come down; for today I must abide at thy house.”

There is more to this story and lessons to be learned about our own lives. Please pick up your Bible and read the story in Luke, Chapter 19. you will read how the meeting with Jesus changed the Tax Collecter and brought new meaning to his life. If we allow Jesus to enter into our homes, who knows what wonderful changes could occur in our lives….. we all need to take a chance and welcome Jesus in.

After the Sermon, we sang the Hymn: “Pass Me Not”, and after the Benediction, we sang: “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World”.‎

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting cereal for the Food Cupboard. In May, we will collect Canned Fruit.

2. Every Sunday, Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Junior Sunday School meets upstairs after the Junior Sermon.

3. Bible Study meets with Kay Watson on Wednesdays at church, 10 a.m.

4. The next Soap ‘n More will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and the Free Meal will be served from 11 a.m. to Noon.

5. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, April 28 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to share the joy..

