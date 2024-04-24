FARMINGTON — Please join us for complimentary on-site shredding event on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at W G Mallett School, 116 Middle St., in Farmington.

They will be accepting non-cash donations for the RSU 9 Community Food Pantry. The items in most need include microwavable Chef Boyardee, jelly (12 oz), crackers (any type), cereal, condiments, soap (hand or bar) & fruit cups.

Safely and securely destroy items containing personal information such as: account statements, bill stubs, or files. There is no need to remove staples, paper clips, or binder clips. Participants are welcome to stay and watch the process. We cannot accept empty boxes, containers, or plastic bags after shredding.

Shredding by Records Management Center, www.rmcmaine.com/shredding. We welcome you to share this invitation with a friend! This event will be held rain or shine.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. www.WesternMountainFinancial.com, 207-778-9779 or 800-300-9779.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: