LIVERMORE FALLS — A hand recount of 250 ballots Thursday confirmed incumbents D. Robin Beck and Roger Moulton were reelected to the the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. Beck had 140 and Moulton 139.

The recount was requested by Director Phoebe Pike, who received, 138 in Tuesday’s town elections.

Residents Sharon Bailey, a Republican, and Pat Knowlton, a Democrat, recounted the ballots handed to them by Town Clerk Doris Austin. Town Manager Carrie Castonguay was the election warden who went through all of the ballots and handed them to Austin.

Beck, Moulton, Jay Selectperson Gary McGrane and Pike were observers.

Austin said the first time the ballots were hand-counted, Bailey and Knowlton’s counts were different. They brought in Treasurer Rebecca Harmatys, a sworn-in ballot clerk, and her total was different.

They made three piles, one for each candidate, and counted the 250 ballots again. This time, it matched the tally from the voting machine Tuesday.

