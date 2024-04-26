FARMINGTON — If you have any unused or expired medications in your medicine cabinet, now is a good time to dispose of them. The Farmington Police Department will be collecting expired or unused prescriptions on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Meetinghouse Park Gazebo on Main Street in Farmington.

Along with prescription drugs, residents can also dispose of expired over-the-counter medication, vitamins, and pet medications during the take back event. Please note that liquids, needles, sharps, pressurized canisters, and illicit drugs are not accepted for this event.

Besides the Farmington Police Department, the event is also hosted by Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County (HCC). Medication safety information and substance use prevention and treatment resources will be available.

If you miss the April 27 event, please know that you can dispose of unwanted medications year-round at the following authorized collectors in Greater Franklin County: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Farmington Walmart, Spruce Mtn. Pharmacy in Jay, and the Farmington, Wilton, Jay, Carrabassett Valley, Rangeley, and Livermore Falls Police Departments.

