JAY — Ballots cast Tuesday for directors for Regional School Unit 73 will be inspected and recounted at noon Monday at the Town Office, Town Clerk Rhonda Palmer said Friday. The process will be open to the public.

Write-in candidate Shari Ouellette received 63 votes and asked for the inspection. Write-in candidate Danielle Brotherton got 125 votes and asked for a recount.

Newcomers Bryan Riley and Dawn Strout were elected with 232 and 130 votes, respectively.

