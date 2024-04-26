WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of April 17.

Teams: Mines In The Gutters 146-86, Designs By Darlene 136-96, Just One More 129-103, Wreckin Balls 127-105, Living On A Spare 115-117, Bowling Bells 108-124, Full Of 5 Pins 86-146, Golden Oldies 81-151.

Games: Jamie Ellsworth 190, Melissa Malone 179, Katie Dube 164, Amber Bridges 162, Katie Fairbanks 162, Lisa Dube 161, Marley Stevens 161, Lynn Chellis 160.

Series: Jamie Ellsworth 516, Marley Stevens 468, Lynn Chellis 460, Amber Bridges 450, Melissa Malone 445, Beverly Johnson 427, Lisa Dube 417, Katie Fairbanks 408.

