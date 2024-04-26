Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a no kill shelter, which means animals are not euthanized due to space constraints. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 pm.

Meet Miss Lola! Nicknamed “Showgirl,” she is a Pitbull mix of one to three years old and a very sweet young lady once she gets to know you. She can be very wary of new people, and she can be a bit reactive in stressful situations. However, she is great for handling, and will ask for snuggles no matter what the task at hand is. She is very affectionate, and snuggling is her number one favorite activity! She would need a meet and greet with any dogs from your home, but she is very mellow once her “Stranger Danger” has worn off. She is not a risk to children, but her nervousness and reactivity means she would be best in a home with kids who are 12 and older. Come meet this adorable snuggler!

Booth is a gray male domestic shorthair and is six months to a year old! This young’un is very affectionate to people, though he likes to cause chaos among feline friends, earning him the nickname “Menace.”. He likes to come out and say hi to any new people that he meets, but he also likes to run around the cat room causing commotion and getting everybody riled up. Booth does need to be on a strict diet for his sensitive stomach. He would need to go to a home where the only food he has access to is his I/D (intestinal diet)” food. This would mean that he is an only cat, or any other cats you have would be put on the same food too. He tends to have a pretty poopy litter box, so that is something his future owners will need to know. Booth is a bit of a drama queen and will probably scream if you try to do anything, even something as small as trying to get a hair out of his eye. Come and meet this silly boy who is bound to make you laugh!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: