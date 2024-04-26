To the Editor:

Fellow Franklin County residents I’m writing to say that Austin Theriault is the right guy to serve us in Congress.

Austin has proven that he has common sense, work ethic, and a passion to make this state a better place.

Being from Fort Kent, he understands the needs of the rural working class and is clearly going to be an effective fighter for us.

And I think most would agree with me that we badly need change in DC.

Please join me in supporting Austin Theriault for Congress and go vote on Election Day – June 11.

Lance Harvell

Farmington

