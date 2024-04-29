Students at the University of Maine at Farmington Monday protested the fighting in Gaza, saying they wanted to free Palestine and stop genocide. Organizers said they planned to keep the protest going Tuesday. They were standing in solidarity with other student protests across the country, an organizer said. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Gaza, UMF, University of Maine at Farmington
Related Stories
Latest Articles