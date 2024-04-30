MVHS students are working here to snip fencing in the Hosmer Field Athletic Complex, 90 percent of which will have to be replaced following the flooding last December. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
The basketball courts at the Hosmer Field Athletic Complex were covered by sand and rocks. MVHS students are seen working to clean up the debris during Friday’s MAD Day — Making a Difference Day. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Besides working on fields in the Hosmer Field Athletic Complex, some MVHS students spent MAD Day — Make a Difference Day — cleaning and painting the historic grandstand at the baseball field. At the same time, Aaron Perreault of Perreault Property Management and Dimension Lumber of Livermore Falls were volunteering to make needed repairs to the wooden structure. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
MVHS students and staff pick up rocks and brush Friday in the Hosmer Field Athletic Complex during their MAD Day — Making a Difference Day. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
