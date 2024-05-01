St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — Sara St. Clair from Winthrop has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Fall 2023 semester. St. Clair is a member of the Class of 2026 and is majoring in neuroscience. St. Clair attended Maranacook Community School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

