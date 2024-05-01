REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is partnering with Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Animal Health Team and the Wolfe’s Neck Center to offer a Sheep and Goat School for new farmers on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. The full agenda is available on the program webpage: https://extension.umaine.edu/livestock/event/maine-sheep-and-goat-school/

Topics include selecting animals, housing and fence options, health and parasite management, biosecurity, record keeping, and building a veterinary kit. There will be a shearing demonstration and participants will also have an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with body condition scoring, hoof trimming, behavior and veterinary care.

The event features instruction by Rachel White, University of Maine Cooperative Extension Sustainable Agriculture & Livestock Educator; Elizabeth Tarantino, Wolfe’s Neck Center Dairy and Livestock Manager; Taryn Pearson, Assistant State Veterinarian, Maine DACF; and Carol Delaney, Livestock Specialist, Maine DACF

Cost for the event is on a sliding scale from $50 to $120 and includes lunch. Class size is limited to 35 and registration is required on the event registration page: https://umaine-extension.formtitan.com/ftproject/events?eventid=a1cUy0000018k3V&

If you are a person with a disability and need an accommodation to participate in this program, please call Sue Baez at 207.667.8212 or 1.800.287.8212 (in Maine) to discuss your needs. Receiving requests from accommodations at least 10 days before the program provides a reasonable amount of time to meet the request, however, all requests will be considered.

