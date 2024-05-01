LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, April 28, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, the morning worship service opened promptly at 10:30 a.m. after Maggie Houlihan played wonderful music on the pipe organ. Kay Watson welcomed all in attendance and read announcements of upcoming events taking place during the Spring season. She led us as we sang two praise songs: “God, the Lord, Is the Strength of My Heart”, and “Therefore the Redeemed”. Psalm 121, Verses1 – 8 was read by Pastor Russ Thayer as the call to worship.

He announced prayer time and after prayers for family and friends were requested, we recited The Lord’s Prayer, followed by the “Gloria”. The first Hymn was “Our Great Savior”, and Pastor presented the junior sermon: Secret Box, then the children went to Sunday School with Becky Widger. It was time for the tithes and offerings to be gathered while Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “My Jesus Saves/Save the Light” on organ and piano. The Worship Team sang “O How He Loves You and Me”.

Pastor Thayer read the story of “David and Goliath” from the Book of 1 Samuel, Chapter 17, Verses 1 – 50. He titled his Sermon, “God’s Fool”. There was a man named Jesse who had several sons, the youngest of them was David. David, even for his young age, was a believer in God and he included God in his daily life, knowing that he was protected from harm because of God’s love for him.

At the time of this story, there was a battle raging between the Philistines and the Israelites. David’s older brothers had left home to join the battle while David was left to tend to his father’s sheep. One day, Jesse told David to take food to his brothers’ army encampment and return home with news of their well-being. David was very young and small.

However, when he reached his brothers, he heard of an extremely huge man named Goliath who was a Philistine, threatening every Israelite because of his large body and strength. No one believed David when he told them he planned to go after the giant and kill him. The only weapon David had was a sling shot and a few stones he had picked up.

Well, you probably know the end of the story, in the old testament. The moral of this story, for all of us: Keep God in your daily life, believe that He will protect you from harm, and always, let Him walk beside you no matter where you are in your journey.

After Pastor Thayer’s Sermon, we sang our last Hymn, “Come, Christians, Join to Sing”, then, after the Benediction, we sang, “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World”.

Announcements:

1. In May, we will collect Canned Fruit for the Food Cupboard.

2. Adult Sunday School meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

3. Children meet for Sunday School after the Junior Sermon.

4. There is a Bible Study group that meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at church.

5. There will be a Plant Sale at the church on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. – 1 pm.

6. First Baptist will be hosting a “Welcome Home” weekend, May 17, 18 & 19. Friday eve will be a Social Gathering to reacquaint with old & meet new friends. Saturday, there will be a Puppet Show, a Barbecue, and evening entertainment. Sunday will have the 10:30 am Worship Service which will include a Baptism of several people, and the rejoining the church of others. Anyone who has ever attended First Baptist as children or adults is welcome to attend.

7. Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27: if you are interested in walking in the Parade on Memorial Day, as a participant of FBC, please contact Carol Thayer.

8. The Annual Church Festival will take place on Saturday, June 29.

9. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m. – Noon. Free Meal at 11 a.m.

10. The next Ladies’ Lunch will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m. It’s Potluck. All ladies are welcome.

