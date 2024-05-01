Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find a special furry friend to add to your family!

Meet Nifty, a silly girl who doesn’t take life too seriously! This energetic gal is looking for a home that can establish structure, while still appreciating her wild, goofy charm! She is a mixed breed of one to three years old and has earned the nickname “Thrifty Nifty.” She is a bit clumsy and doesn’t always pay attention to what she is doing. She definitely needs a lot of stimulation, through playtime, entertainment, walking, training. Nifty is the kind of dog who needs you to be expecting something of her, and she corrects herself when she is held accountable for her actions. She is working on her leash manners and is looking for someone who is able to put the time and effort into instilling appropriate behaviors. She absolutely loves to play with other dog-social dogs. Come and meet this wild spirit who lives just to make you smile!

Kelly is a brown tabby female of seven years, give or take. She is also known as “Kelly Kapour.” Meet Kelly! She is a super mild-mannered older lady. She is very sweet to people, and overall, she has a very quiet presence in the cat room. She coexists with all the cats in our cat room, but she tends to stick to herself. She is not really interactive with anyone, but she just exists as this quiet little lady. She can be curious about new people, but you may overlook her in the cat room, as she often finds a cozy place to sleep and just hangs out there. She would likely do really well as a solo cat, or in a multi-cat home. Come and meet this gentle soul who is ready to find a cozy place in your home!

