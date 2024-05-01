Photo album: Maypole celebration of spring at No View Farm in Rumford
Rina-Fay London reads tea leaves Wednesday at a Blessed Beltane celebration at No View Farm in Rumford. London reads both the leaves in the cup as well as leaves that are left on the saucer. Each part of the cup signifies different parts of a person’s journey through life. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
The maypole is finished off by tying the ribbons to the to themselves at a Blessed Beltane celebration to welcome spring. The Maypole is decorated with ribbons, with each dancer moving around the other dancers so as to create a woven pattern on the pole. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
North, right, dances with Maddox Toppa, 8, around the Maypole Wednesday with other participants of the Blessed Beltane celebration to welcome Spring. The Maypole is decorated with ribbons, with each dancer moving around the other dancers so as to create a woven pattern on the pole. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Rina-Fay London dances around the Maypole with other participants Wednesday of the Blessed Beltane celebration to welcome spring. The Maypole is decorated with ribbons, with each dancer moving around the other dancers so as to create a woven pattern on the pole. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Nateva Fahey, 11, is inducted Wednesday into the Guild Of Fae by Rina-Fay London, the Regional High Queen of the NorthEast Region. Fahey’s sister Maddox Toppa, 8, waits her turn on the left to also be inducted. The girls came to the ceremony prepared with their fairy names. Fahey chose Faeteva Wildheart of the White Mountain Forest and Toppa chose the name Periwinkle of the Quiet River Notch. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
PerriLynne Stone of Mexico reacts with delight Wednesday at winning third place in the costume contest during a Blessed Beltane celebration at No View Farm in Rumford. Stone said she raided her Halloween closet to come up with the costume and made the shoes by gluing moss onto a pair of clogs. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Caspian Segall, left, has her tea leaves read Wednesday by Rina-Fay London at a Blessed Beltane celebration at No View Farm in Rumford. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
North, right, dances Wednesday around the Maypole with other participants of the Blessed Beltane celebration to welcome Spring. The Maypole is decorated with ribbons, with each dancer moving around the other dancers so as to create a woven pattern on the pole. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Maddox Toppa, 8, and her mother, Cassandra, place special items on the altar for fairies Wednesday at No View Farm in Rumford during a Blessed Beltane celebration to welcome Spring. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
