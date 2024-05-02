LIVERMORE — Carrie Judd, administrative assistant to the Select Board, announced the upcoming bake and craft sale on Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center.

Organized by Pat Litalien and her daughter Jill Litalien and the Livermore Community Center Association, this quarterly fair serves as a fundraiser for the maintenance of the historic building. Despite being owned by the town, the center is leased to the association for a 99-year term.

Judd emphasized the dedication and hard work put forth by Pat and Jill, inviting residents to attend the fair not only to support the cause but also to experience the event’s charm and appreciate the historic significance of the venue. “They work extremely hard and do an amazing job,” Judd said.

Judd also noted the upcoming May Select Board meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 7, and Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m.

Also, on May 4 in Livermore Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is hosting a free event. From 10 to 11:30 a.m., attendees can join the annual Jane’s Walk, exploring “Using a Maine Forest in Life and Death.” The event will delve into the woods’ significance in Norlands’ history and visits the Washburn family’s burial site on the 400-acre property. Participants should bring comfortable shoes, water, and bug spray. Complimentary snacks and a bake sale will be available. For more details on Jane’s Walk events nationwide, visit janeswalkme.org. This event excludes house and site tours. Learn more at Norlands.org.

