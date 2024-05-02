LIVERMORE FALLS — Gayle Long, a Livermore Falls native, epitomizes the essence of community service, dedicating her time and talents to various local organizations. Raised on Moose Hill, Long ventured out after high school for pursuits in healthcare across the US and Europe, only to return to her roots in 2006, settling back on her family’s homestead. Her commitment to her hometown is evident as she and her husband, actively involved in local governance, enjoy retirement and rural life.

Long recently outlined her extensive volunteer engagements. Her roles span management, secretarial work, musical contributions, sewing, medical aid, and culinary support, reflecting a diverse skill set.

She serves as secretary, treasurer, and sexton for the Moose Hill Cemetery Association, treasurer for the Moose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, and secretary for the Western Maine Association [Division of America Baptist Churches of Maine]. Additionally, she holds key roles in community planning as secretary of the Livermore Falls Planning Board and Budget Committee and coordinating chair of the Comprehensive Plan Committee. Long also contributes to her church as a Sunday pianist at two churches and as an alternate Sunday pianist elsewhere.

Beyond administrative roles, she volunteers her baking skills for fundraisers and acts as a first responder to her handicapped neighbor’s Lifeline Emergency Calls.

Long said she dedicates between 15 to 30 hours weekly to her volunteer commitments. When asked about the impact of her work, she highlighted her ability to provide essential support to groups. “I am able to provide organizational or musical or culinary support to groups that either didn’t have it already or would have to pay to have the position filled,” Long said. “I do not accept any honorarium for anything that I support.”

“I retired from healthcare administration 11 years ago and had some time to give back to the community,” Long said when asked about her motivation to be a volunteer.

Advertisement

Long said she has had many memorable experiences from her volunteer work. “One of the more interesting groups is about our Buttons for Babes Giving Circle that has been meeting twice a month in the basement of the Otis [Federal] Credit Union in Jay for roughly 10 years,” Long said. “The group donates all the money raised from making button bracelets to children in the greater Livermore Falls, Livermore, Fayette, Jay, Wilton and Farmington area. This is done through the Children’s Task Force in Farmington and food pantry programs at Mt. Blue and Spruce Mountain schools.”

Addressing potential contributors, Long emphasized the importance of volunteers in sustaining various community entities. She said she encourages individuals to find opportunities that align with their skills and interests. “Towns, churches, schools, non-profit groups and many others all rely on volunteers to keep their organization fluent and attractive,” Long said. “Find one that fits your timeline, skill or interest and reach out.”

Long identified basic computer skills and piano competence as valuable assets for volunteers, particularly in the context of church activities. “Many local churches need pianists and/or organists,” Long said. “There are very few of us remaining and we’re all over 70.”

However, she acknowledges the challenges inherent in organizing volunteers. “It’s not always easy to organize volunteers as they have so many other commitments to their personal time,” Long said. “It’s much like trying to herd cats. And many volunteers are sincere but don’t always have the background to support your initiative.”

She said some volunteers are often looking for a social outlet to fill their vacant hours. “It helps to have patience, tolerance, teaching skills and understanding with a reassuring personality,” Long explained.

Looking ahead, Long said she hopes to continue supporting her current commitments. She said, “I hope to have the health and stamina to continue to support the groups that I do as well as the ability to say no to any more projects that I don’t have the time to commit to helping.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: