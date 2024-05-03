CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The 2024 graduating class at Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) will accept their diplomas during this year’s commencement exercises to be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the Richard Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf Mountain.
The commencement ceremony serves as a significant milestone in the journey of CVA’s graduating student-athletes, marking the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and academic achievement. It is a time to celebrate their accomplishments and to recognize their contributions to the CVA community.
The ceremony will feature student and faculty speakers, awards, and commencement speaker Colonel Warren “Bunge” Cook, Jr, a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps with over 20 years of service.
During the ceremony, the following graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas, signifying the completion of their degree programs:
Bodhi Béschen, Castle Valley, Utah
Sullivan Butler, Carrabassett Valley, Maine
Stephen Cramm, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Boden Gerry, Carrabassett Valley, Maine
Adam Hamblet, Gilford, New Hampshire
Hayden Hoffmann, Sherborn, Massachusetts
Charlie Koenig, Coplin Plantation, Maine ++*
Bora Kumuk, Gekmekéy, Istanbul, Turkey
Amy Latendresse, Rangeley, Maine
Chase Littlefield, Yarmouth, Maine
Natalee McKenzie, Kingfield, Maine *
Brendan O’Connor, Mount Holly, North Carolina
Caleb Stefanakos, Freeport, Maine +*
Maggie Swain, Kingfield, Maine *
William Trudeau, Oxford, Quebec, Canada
Jack Velenchik, Bondville, Vermont
A certificate of attendance will be issued to Winter Term student-athlete: Mitchell Marquis, Sidney, Maine
(*National Honor Society Member) (++Valedictorian) ( +Salutatorian)
