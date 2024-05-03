Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, May 18 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. Enter to win a free breakfast gift certificate. A Gift Basket will be raffled. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

FARMINGTON— Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will once again host Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from June 18-20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email jennifer.stevens@mainehealth.org.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market announced the opening date of Saturday, May 25, at 9 – 11 a.m., for this coming year. The Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street.

Additionally, on Saturday, May 11, the first meeting of vendors will take place at the Market’s new location. Vendor sign up and discussion will begin at 9 a.m., at the PACC. The Market encourages vendors to attend the May 11 meeting. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products, Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive (207-237-3535) in Carrabassett Valley has announced their spring hours, CV Library hours through December are: Tue-Fri: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sat: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new email address is: cvlibrarydirector@gmail.com

WILTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an apple tree grafting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11 at 105 Cemetery Road in Wilton. The workshop is open to all apple growers and provides valuable information on grafting techniques for optimal tree growth. The workshop will be led by UMaine Extension’s Nick Rowley, Franklin County Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture Professional and Dr. Renae Moran, UMaine Professor of Pomology along with Senator Russell Black and the Black family. Registration is required at the program webpage; space is limited to 20 people. A suggested donation of $5-10 is appreciated. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Nick Rowley, nicholas.rowley@maine.edu, 207-778-4650.

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon is proud to present a talk by Ron Joseph titled, “Memories of a Wildlife Biologist.” The talk will be held live in Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall on the UMF campus at 173 High Street in Farmington on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to interested guests of all ages. For those not able to attend in person, it will also be available live via Zoom. For more information and the Zoom link, visit the Western Maine Audubon website on the day of the presentation at https://western.maineaudubon.org/. In addition, the talk will be recorded and made available on the WMA website a few weeks after the presentation.

FARMINGTON — It’s that time of year again – time for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter! The sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18. From May 19 to June 10, booths can still be reserved for $35. All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors. Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more!

All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket! To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 supper for Friday, May 3, the meal will feature a Taco bake casserole, corn bread, and brownies. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every second and fourth Thursdays of the month. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance.

We’ll provide a variety of hot soups, chilis, and stews along with hot and cold beverages. Bring your friends. Play a game of cards or a board game. Watch a movie. Or just catch up with old and new friends. Maybe consider volunteering? Everyone is welcome. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, May 10, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

