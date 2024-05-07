• Nicholas J. Giroux, 35, of Freeman Township, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Thursday, April 25, in Kingfield, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason D. Valez, 45, of Farmington, criminal trespass, violation condition of release, Friday, April 26, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Ashley F. McDonald, 70, of New Vineyard, domestic violence assault, Monday, April 29, in New Vineyard, $400 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joseph K. Wetson, 62, of Strong, violation condition of release, Monday, April 29, in Strong, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Shane M. Flannery, 48, of Farmington, warrant operating under the influence, Thursday, May 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Tyler S. Philbrick, 36, of Oquossoc, domestic violence aggravated assault, Thursday, May 2, in Rangeley Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason D. Valez, 45, of Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, May 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Patrick J. Barr, 53, of Avon, arson, Thursday, May 2, in Avon, Office of the State Fire Marshal.

• Lindsey A. Pollis, 39, of Wilton, probation hold, two counts unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in prison contraband, Friday, May 3, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Shawn C. Crogan, 46, of Vienna, failure to make oral or written accident report, operating under the influence, Saturday, May 4, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Drew L. Bucher, 22, of New Sharon, domestic violence assault, Sunday, May 5, in New Sharon, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eric L. Edwards, 41, of Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, May 5, in Androscoggin County, $750 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Milko R. M. Beustan, 30, of Kingfield, warrant failure to appear, Monday, May 6, in New Portland, $50 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

