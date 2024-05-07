REGION — Libraries in the greater Franklin County area have a variety of programs and events planned this month.

Information about 12 area libraries is found below.

Jay-Niles Memorial Library

Address: 983 Main St., North Jay.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday: 1–7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday: 12–6 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. [Closed Saturdays from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend].

Website: www.jaynileslibrary.com

May Events:

• May 3 Musical Story Time with Carla Miller 10:30 a.m.

• May 6, May 13 Technology assistance with Ernie Steward from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

• May 11 Second Annual Spring Fling 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• May 14 Knit-Tea with Jenn Ladd 5 p.m.

• May 17 Dungeons and Dragons for adults 6 p.m.

• May 18 Dungeons and Dragons for tweens and teens 10 a.m.

• May 29 Adult book group meeting at 6 p.m.

• Summer reading programs starting last week of June.

Farmington Public Library

Address: 117 Academy St., Farmington

Hours: Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Website: www.farmington.lib.me.us

May Events:

• Tech Tuesdays.

• Writing group on Wednesdays 2 p.m.

• Craft group on Thursdays from 4–6 p.m.

• May 16, May 22: Book group meeting 6 p.m.

• Summer reading challenge for adults and teens, details to come.

• Music With Carla: Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., starting May 21.

• Baby Rhymes Wednesdays 10 a.m.

• Library Links Thursdays 2 p.m.

• Preschool Stations Fridays 10 a.m.

• Dungeons and Dragons Saturdays 10:30 a.m.

• May 16 Author Talk with Philip Baker 6 p.m.

• May 22 Author talk with Dave Wilson 6 p.m.

• Trivia Night Fundraiser May 30 6:30 p.m. [tickets for sale at the library starting May 14].

Kingfield Webster Free Public Library

Address: 22 Depot St., Kingfield

Hours: Monday 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Website: www.websterlibrarykingfield.org

May Events:

• May 15 Chewonki Traveling Natural History Museum’s Tide Pools program 4:30 p.m.

• May 15 Community book club discussion 5:30 p.m. The book is the Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.

• Technology help drop-in on Thursdays 4–6 p.m.

• May 30 Webster Library Annual Poetry Contest and celebration at 6 p.m.

Underwood Memorial Library

Address: 2006 Main St., Fayette

Hours: Wednesday 1–7 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Website: Underwood Memorial Library

May, June Events: All events are on Wednesday evenings from 6–7 p.m.

• May 1 Chewonki Traveling Natural History Program Tide Pools.

• May 15 Reading The Day Jimmy’s Boa Ate the Wash, painting wooden snakes.

• June 5 Mr. Drew and His Animals, Too presentation

• June 19 Reading Cave Girl’s Big Idea, building with Legos, magnetic tiles, straw connectors, etc.

New Sharon Jim Ditzler Memorial Library

Address: 37 Library Rd., New Sharon

Hours: Tuesday 2–6 p.m.; Wednesday 2–6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website: New Sharon Jim Ditzler Memorial Library

May Events:

• Paint night in July, the date has not been decided yet.

• May 15 at 4 p.m. is the Lego Club.

• May 18 at 10:30 a.m. is the Lego Club. [Sessions for the Lego Club will continue the 3rd Tuesday and 3rd Saturday of each month].

• May 25 book discussion 7 p.m. “The Story of Arthur Truluv.”

Treat Memorial Library

Address: 56 Main St., Livermore Falls.

Hours: Tuesday 1–7 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Thursday 1–7 p.m.; Friday 1–5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May Events:

• Weekly storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

• Children’s summer reading program, details to be announced. The title is Read, Renew, Repeat.

• Used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is open Tuesdays from 4–7 p.m., Wednesdays 12:30–3 p.m.

• May 4 is free comic book day, one comic per person. Costumes are encouraged.

• Crochet and knit Tuesdays 5:30 p.m.

• May 8 Homeschool group will meet 11:30 a.m.

• May 9 Book Club 3 p.m.

• Tech sessions with Ernie from 3–5 p.m.

• May 16 Love on Leash for a Tails and Tales story time 4–5 p.m. with therapy dogs in training Silas and Benny.

• May 18 Lego Explorers Club 10:30 a.m.

• May 24 History Night and Cruise In from 5–8 p.m. downtown Livermore Falls. There will be freebies such as local history bookmarks and “take and make” craft kits available at the library.

• May 25 Bonkers for Books at 12 p.m.

• May 29 1:30 p.m., Alana of Treat Memorial Library will be at the North Livermore Baptist Church with a historical presentation about Stella Butterfield and her postcard collection for the Livermore/Livermore Falls Historical Society.

Weld Public Library

Address: 25 Church St., Weld

Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 3–6 p.m.

Website: Weld Public Library

May Events:

• May 4 Community project for the Library Barn Quilt.

• May 7, 14, 21 free computer help 3–5 p.m.

• Summer reading program dates June 20 10 a.m., July 11 10 a.m., August 1 10 a.m.

Livermore Public Library

Address: 22 Church St., Livermore

Hours: Tuesdays & Thursdays: 1–5 p.m.

Website: Livermore Public Library

May, June Events:

• May 21 Book club meeting 6 p.m. Reading the Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty.

• June 8, 15, 22 and July 13, 20, 27 Summer children’s program. Theme for the summer reading program is “Outdoors in Nature.” The library will open at 10 a.m., children’s hour begins at 11 a.m.

Phillips Public Library

Address: 96 Main St., Phillips

Hours: Wednesday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website: Phillips Public Library

Events:

• Summer Reading Program: Adventure Begins @ Your Library! Dates to be determined.

Rangeley Public Library

Address: 7 Lake St., Rangeley

Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website: Rangeley Public Library

May Events:

• Rangeley Readers on the third Wednesday of each month 3 p.m.

• Adventure Book Group on the last Wednesday of each month 4 p.m.

• Preschool story hour Fridays 10 a.m.

Wilton Free Public Library

Address: 6 Goodspeed St., Wilton

Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesday 12–7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website: Wilton Free Public Library

May Events:

• May 6 Library open house 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• May 4, 18 Teen Book Club 3:30 p.m.

• Storytime Fridays 10:30 a.m.

Strong Public Library

Address: 14 North Main St., Strong

Hours: Tuesdays 1–5 p.m., Wednesdays 1–7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website: Strong Public Library

May Events:

• Pierpole Day celebration [date to be determined].

• Summer reading program details to be announced.

