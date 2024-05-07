Free Envirothon starter kits are available to 20 high schools, homeschool groups and youth organizations in Maine that commit to participating in Envirothon next year.

Envirothon is an international program for youth 14-19 years of age which teaches youth about aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife. Each year a different current environmental issue is chosen for teams to research, develop a plan addressing it and give an oral presentation explaining the plan.

It is North America’s largest environmental competition, according to the website. Envirothon incorporates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) principles, hands-on learning and outdoor field experiences.

The collection of the kits, valued at $200 each, was made possible through a $4,000 diversity grant from the U.S. Forest Service, National Conservation Foundation and National Conservation Foundation-Envirothon. Rob Taylor, a science teacher and Envirothon advisor from Spruce Mountain High School in Jay, applied for the grant to encourage more participation in the program.

An analysis Taylor did showed nearly half of the science standards educators are required to teach students in grades nine to 12 could be met through Envirothon. “In theory, a school could get kids to learn half of those standards through Envirothon-based activities,” he stressed. “It is meaningful learning for sure.

“It doesn’t have to be a school program,” Taylor indicated. “Anyone who commits to bringing a team to a regional Envirothon next year can get a kit.”

Online trainings and Zoom sessions plan to be available to help understand how to use the equipment in the kits, Taylor said.

The kits include a biltmore stick, a diameter tape, basal area prism, soil core sampler, soil texture analysis kit, secchi disk, compass, Envirothon core manual and other resources, Taylor said May 1 during the Southwest Regional Envirothon held at French Falls Park in Jay.

The first three items relate to forestry, the secchi disk tests water quality and determines depth of clarity in a lake or pond, Taylor noted. The soil texture analysis kit determines the amount of sand, silt and clay in a soil sample. After water and dishwashing detergent are added to soil in a jar, which is then shaken and allowed to settle, the sand (which makes up the largest particles found in soil) settles out first, Taylor noted. The compass is used for orienteering.

Four regional Envirothons held each year determine the teams eligible to compete at the Maine Envirothon, which will be held May 31 at Quarry Road Trails, 300 Quarry Road in Waterville.

Providing the kits is an effort to get more Envirothon teams going in the state, Taylor noted.

“We still haven’t bounced back from the pandemic, especially extracurricular activities,” he stated. “It is a national thing. Fewer kids are playing sports, FIRST Robotics Competition is not back. All participation rates — the number of schools and number of students — are all down.

“This is a way to help with that,” Taylor said. “We have come a long way, (but) still are not back.”

Taylor encourages those interested to “come and see what it is all about. Schools in Maine approach Envirothon from their own unique way. It doesn’t need to be a huge time commitment.

“Participating is a learning experience in itself,” he noted. “It is worth doing.”

For more information or to obtain a kit, contact Taylor by emailing rtaylor@rsu73.com or call/text 207-491-1137.

