FARMINGTON — Selectmen at their meeting on April 23 accepted the $24,235 bid from Fowler’s Roofing of Gardiner to replace shingles on 11 buildings at Hippach Field.

Three bids were received for the project, each with different recommendations. Fowler’s bid includes $975 for a 15-year warranty on the shingles [an additional five years]. The bid also includes deck and rot repair work on little league dugouts, picnic tables, and maintenance building.

The $24,000 bid from Storer Contracting of Jay came with a 10-year warranty on shingles and a five-year labor warranty. Deck and rot repair on little league dugouts, picnic tables, and maintenance building would be extra.

Triumph Roofing of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, bid $22,000. No information on shingles or labor warranty was provided.

“They showed up one hour before the bid was due, showed satellite photos [of Hippach Field] and asked which buildings would be worked on,” Matt Foster, director of Farmington Parks and Recreation Department said.

Foster recommended awarding the bid to Fowler’s. “We have had Fowler’s Roofing before,” he noted. “Three years ago they did the metal roofing repair on the field house at Hippach Field. It came out really well. They are good to work with.”

Advertisement

The other companies did not offer the extra five-year shingle warranty which is a pretty good bargain, Foster stated. Fowler’s also had a 10-year labor warranty whereas Storer offered five years, he noted.

For the project, $18,667.82 is available from the Peter Mills Hippach Trust, Foster said. The remaining balance of $5,567.18 would come from the Hippach Field Capital Reserve Account which has a current balance of $19,499.85, he said.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil asked what type of shingles would be used. He said most shingles can last 25-30 years.

“Manufacturers have lowered the rating on shingles down to a 10-15 year lifetime,” Foster noted. “They are architectural shingles, good quality. Most contractors use them in this area. These are higher quality shingles than what we have at Hippach. Once this is completed we will have every roof at Hippach Field completely finished.

“I would ask you to authorize some additional spending should it be needed for any rot repair that is found or replacements that are needed,” Foster stated.

Selectmen authorized spending up to $3,500 more for unforeseen repairs.

Advertisement

A mid-June deadline for having the work completed was given to the companies, Foster added.

In other business selectmen voted to enter an agreement with SeniorsPlus of Lewiston to establish a senior congregate dining site at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street.

“In 2017 we were approached by SeniorsPlus about partnering to have a congregate dining site for seniors at the Community Center,” Foster said. The program usually met Mondays at 11:30 a.m., offered free or low-cost food options to seniors along with free programming and informational seminars each month, he noted.

It is $4 per meal for anyone over 60 years or older, $6.50 for anyone under the age of 60, Foster said. The entire goal of the program is to provide a space for seniors to gather to socialize, connect with one another and learn something new, he stated.

The program shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not operated since, Foster noted. SeniorsPlus approached the Rec Department last fall about starting the program back up and entering into another agreement.

SeniorsPlus heats up meals at the Community Center, Foster said. The center has a stove and fire alarm, he stated. Obtaining a hood is being considered, it is the only thing missing, he noted.

The previous memorandum of understanding was reviewed and edited by Mr. Underkuffler, the town’s former attorney, Foster said. The same document will be used once it is reviewed and updated, he added.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: