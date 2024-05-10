Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is holding a sale on Saturday May 18 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have lots of very good clothing for the entire family, shoes, boots, outerwear, household goods, small furniture, new craft items, lots of books, magazines, new afghans. New and different items at every sale. They are also raffling a quilt for $1 each ticket. Winner will be drawn later this summer, the date to be determined. For more information call 207-208-9225.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library is hosting an author talk with Philip C. Baker as he discusses his debut novel Hunger Hill. This event will be hosted in the Holman Room of the library on Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m. For more information or to check out Hunger Hill before the event call the library at 207-778-4312 or stop by 117 Academy Street in Farmington.

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, May 18 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. Enter to win a free breakfast gift certificate. A Gift Basket will be raffled. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, May 18 at noon. The menu: pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits, cake and beverages. Eat in or take out is available. For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary proudly announce the return of the Price Is Right on Saturday, May 18 at Mt. Blue High School from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. This year’s theme is a patriotic… red, white, and blue. Come dressed in your finest patriotic attire and you may win even more prizes. General admission is $10. Must be 18 to play. No additional purchase is necessary.

FARMINGTON— Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will once again host Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from June 18-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email jennifer.stevens@mainehealth.org.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market announced the opening date of Saturday, May 25, at 9 – 11 a.m., for this coming year. The Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street.

Additionally, on Saturday, May 11, the first meeting of vendors will take place at the Market’s new location. Vendor sign up and discussion will begin at 9 a.m., at the PACC. The Market encourages vendors to attend the May 11 meeting. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products, Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive (207-237-3535) in Carrabassett Valley has announced their spring hours, CV Library hours through December are: Tue-Fri: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sat: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new email address is: cvlibrarydirector@gmail.com

WILTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an apple tree grafting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11 at 105 Cemetery Road in Wilton. The workshop is open to all apple growers and provides valuable information on grafting techniques for optimal tree growth. The workshop will be led by UMaine Extension’s Nick Rowley, Franklin County Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture Professional and Dr. Renae Moran, UMaine Professor of Pomology along with Senator Russell Black and the Black family. Registration is required at the program webpage; space is limited to 20 people. A suggested donation of $5-10 is appreciated. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Nick Rowley, nicholas.rowley@maine.edu, 207-778-4650.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Compost Cooperative is holding its Spring Compost Sale on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at its site on Dump Road. Compost is $30 per cubic yard, and smaller amounts can also be purchased. FMI – 207-778-7015.

FARMINGTON — Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter, will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18. From May 19 to June 10, booths can still be reserved for $35. All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors. Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more.

All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket. To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 supper for Friday, May 10, will feature Scallop potatoes w/ham, green beans and pineapple ambrosia. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

JAY —VFW Post #3335 in Jay will host their Annual Chicken Barbecue this year on Memorial Day May 27. Meal includes Charlie’s Pit Roasted 1/2 chicken, macaroni salad, chips , and chocolate chip cookies all for $12 . Eat in or take out. We will start serving after the Parade at 12:30 p.m. Please call by May 24 to reserve your meals 897-2122. As always thank you for your continued support.

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every second and fourth Thursdays of the month. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, May 10, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

FARMINGTON — Join ArtsFarmington on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall in Nordica Auditorium, Preble Hall, at the University of Maine in Farmington for Maine Mountain Chamber Music. Laurie Kennedy, violist and co-director of MMCM, will be joined by cellists Katie Kennedy and Hyun-Ji Kwon, and violinist Sarah Washburn. The suggested adult ticket price is $20. UMF students and youth 18 and under are free (please visit www.artsfarmington.org for more info.)

