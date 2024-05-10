LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in May. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Franklin County

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Discovering Pest Downtown, Budapest, Hungary

Date: Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m.

— Kampala, Uganda

Dates: Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m.

— Yukon, Canada

Date: Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m.

— Beatlemania in the Big Apple

Date: Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m.

— Ohrid, North Macedonia

Date: Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Coffee and Cribbage

Date: Thursdays from 9–10:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

For all beginner and experienced cribbage players. Limited cribbage boards will be available, so if you can bring your own, please do so.

Ticks and Mosquitos

Date: Tuesday, May 7 from 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Devin Myles, Field Epidemiologist, Maine CDC

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

This class will highlight tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses and what we can do to prevent exposures. We’ll also discuss tick and mosquito biology and ecology (how and why these pests do what they do and where they do it).

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Tuesdays from 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates/time: Tuesdays, May 7, 14, and 28 from 1–3 p.m.

Date/time: Tuesday, May 21 from 2–3 p.m.

Facilitator: Michael Burd

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE, and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, May 21 (every third Tuesday) from 9–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

Spare Change Bingo

Date: Tuesday, May 21 from 10–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Looking for fun and have loose change around the house? Come join us for a high-fun, low-stakes hour of bingo. We will play multiple games with a 25-cent buy-in; all the money will go into the pot for the winner.

Winged Wonders: Exploring Backyard Birding

Date: Tuesday, May 28 from 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Burt Knapp

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Join us for a presentation from Burt Knapp, board member of the Western Maine Audubon. Burt and his wife, Nancy, the current president of the Western Maine Audubon, enjoy backyard birding and find many different species of birds around their farm. Come discover the wonder of birding right outside your door.

Wilton Caregiver Support Group

Date: Thursday, May 2 (every first Thursday) from 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, May 16 (every third Thursday) from 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities with those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. Please join in if you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

