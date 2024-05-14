MEXICO — At the start of the May 7 Select Board meeting, resident Rollie Bousquet was surprised as State Rep. Tammy Schmersal-Burgess presented him with a Spirit of American Foundation Award.
The Spirit of America Foundation Tribute is presented annually in the name of 100-plus Maine municipalities to recognize those who volunteer for the community.
The sentiment before the 131st Legislature was introduced March 5 by Schmersal-Burgess and cosponsored by state Sen. Lisa Keim.
Bousquet was honored by the Town of Mexico in April 2023 with a Spirit of America Award for his volunteer services on behalf of veterans.
Every Sept. 11, Bousquet stands in front of his Main Street resident waving a large American flag and collecting donations to support local veterans. He said it’s his way of hopefully impacting others with a positive thought on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001.
