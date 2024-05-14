MEXICO — An 18 year old and a juvenile, both of Rumford, were charged May 6 following burglaries at three Main Street businesses, according to Police Chief Roy C. Hodsdon.

Donnovan Bell and a 14-year-old male were each charged with burglary of a non-residence (Class C, 2 counts), aggravated criminal mischief (Class C, 1 count), criminal mischief (Class D, 1 count), theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class C, 1 count) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class E, 1 count, said the chief on Wednesday.

The adult was transported to the Oxford County Jail, with the juvenile released to a parent.

Hodsdon said the first burglary took place May 3. At 6:02 a.m., Officer Ashley Rich received a call from the Main Street business.

Upon investigation, it was learned that entry was made into business, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The other two Main Street burglaries took place on May 6.

At 4:09 a.m., Officer Robert Drouin, while on patrol, heard an audible alarm coming from a business. After finding no one at the business, the alarm was reported to the business owner. It was discovered someone had attempted to gain access into vending/money machines without success. Damage was estimated at well over $1,000.

At 9:37 a.m., Lieutenant Derek MacDonald received the third report of a forced entry into a business. Upon investigation it was determined that an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise valued over $3,000 was stolen from the business.

Hodsdon said that through their investigation, they were able to link all three burglaries to the same suspects and identify two suspects as being persons of interests in all three separate burglaries and began to search the local area for the two suspects.

At 6:46 p.m. May 6, with the assistance of Rumford Police, he said both subjects were located in the Rumford. Interviews were completed and police were able to recover $3,000 worth of merchandise, belonging to one of the businesses that was burglarized.

