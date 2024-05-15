LIVERMORE — The Livermore Community Center Association (LCCA) met to discus their “punch list” for work on the building. The next meeting will be May 21 at 5:30 at the building on 29 Church Street, so the association members can see what has yet to be done and take some measurements where needed.

Treasurer Pat Litalien reported that the sale on May 4 was successful and made $1,160. A portion of the sales, $140 was returned to her for the cost of baking pies, fudge and other items for the sale. She took the money and bought a new coffee pot, (the old one at the building stopped working the day of the sale) a battery for the thermostat, and flowers for the front of the building. She will also be replacing the old dingy blinds on the windows in the main hall.

The group has plans to tackle one of the more difficult tasks, replacing the shingles on the bell tower. The steep incline of the roof makes this a very challenging task. It was suggested to possibly rent a bucket lift.

Boards on the front porch have been replaced with pressure treated ones and will need to be stained or varnished in the future. Litalien also noted that Doug Barker Plumbing and Heating had serviced the propane gas furnace on January 18.

The group would like to compare the costs of running the new propane furnace with the costs of the heating oil furnace that it replaced.

A thermal survey of the building was completed and there are several spaces over the windows that lack insulation. Measurements will be taken at the May 21 meeting.

The handicap ramp at the rear of the building needs to be power washed in order to refinish the boards.

Floodlights are needed for the front and back of the building, to light the parking areas for safety and security. The lights would need to be installed by an electrician or perhaps use solar powered lights to save on electricity costs.

The public is always invited to attend LCCA meetings and volunteers are also welcome.

