FARMINGTON — Evangelist Tom Palmer will speak at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington. There will be several chances to see him and his wife Patty during their stay. First, on Sunday, May 19 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and again at 6 p.m.

On May 22, 23, and 24, he will lead services at 6:30 p.m. each day and then again on Sunday, May 26 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and then at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.

