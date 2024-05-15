LIVERMORE — Here are the students at Spruce Mountain Primary School who were the April Phoenix Promise Keepers of the Month. The Phoenix Promise is a pledge said each morning during morning announcements.

It states, “I promise to Spread Kindness, Model Responsibility, Practice Safety, and Show Respect.” Our specialist staff also pick a student of the month each month. We have a Library Star, Artist of the Month, Computer Scientist, Music Superstar, and a Grand Slam MVP. They are all mixed within the photos. These hard working students make the future look brighter.

Kindergarten Promise Keepers: Mason Jordan, Ellie Dorr, Shiah Littlefield, Arielle Cantin, Marlee Bonney, Adalynn Monahan, Jasper Dunbar, Jacob Pelletier, Zoey Berry, Visenya Wilson, Viveen Pettengill, Simon Poitras (absent), Carson Hilliard (absent) SUBMITTED PHOTO

 

1st Grade Promise Keepers: Henry Shink, Jadina Winters, Jane Barnard, Dominick Welch, Stella Smothers, Alana Harnden, Janessa Aguier, Paisley Deering, Nicholas Bressette, Meredith Rainha, Annabel Hopkins. SUBMITTED PHOTO

 

Second Grade promise Keepers: Jacob Gotham, Elleanoire Brincat, Kaiden Snyder, Connor Jackman, Madilyn Brown, Ella MacDonald, Braelynn Bolduc, Patrick Joslin, Armani Judd, Ryley Offord (absent)

