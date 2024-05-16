The roof of the dugouts getting stripped and replaced on Wednesday, May 15, at Hippach Field in Farmington. According to Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Foster, the flooding from last year took its toll on the park, but it is coming back together, slowly but surely. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Roofers from Fowler Roofing are hard at work replacing the shingles on one of the sheds on Wednesday, May 15, at Hippach Field in Farmington. Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Foster shared the project was a part of the capitol improvement plan, but the flooding sealed the deal. “Some things are scheduled, some things are planned, and some things are surprises,” he said. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
