Veterans



LIVERMORE FALLS — American Legion George Bunten Post 10 is offering a chance to honor or remember a veteran by placing a flag on Veterans Memorial Hill of Flags. Send a check for $5 for each flag and include the names of the veteran you wish to be remembered. The flags will be displayed on the hillside between Park Street and the RSU 73 Spruce Mt administrative office located on Cedar St in Livermore Falls.

The 12 x 18 inch American flags will be placed by of George Bunten Post 10 members and their families. If you wish to have your Veteran’s name published, write a note with the check or cash including the name(s) “In Honor of NAME of Veteran”, “In Memory of NAME of Veteran”. After the display is removed the flags will be available for pickup on Saturday June 15 from 7:30-9:30 a.m., at our Post 10 Monthly Breakfast, if you or your organization choose to keep the flags for a keepsake.

Please send your check to George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave. Livermore Falls, ME 04254. You can also deliver to our post locked box outside. Make the check out to “George Bunten Post 10″ in the note area of the check or note attached to the check please indicate Veterans Hill.

Supper

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, May 18, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m.. The menu will be oven baked homemade lasagna with meat sauce, dinner roll, salad and homemade dessert. The price will be $12 for adults and $6 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit-down service in the hall. Take out by In Person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: David Keith 207-491-6547, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

Advertisement

Evangelist



FARMINGTON — Evangelist Tom Palmer will speak at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington. There will be several chances to see him and his wife Patty during their stay. First, on Sunday, May 19 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. On May 22, 23, and 24, he will lead services at 6:30 p.m. each day and then again on Sunday, May 26 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and then at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In June, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars! Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Sales

LIVERMORE FALLS — Fundraiser Yard Sale & Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum! Saturday May 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 22 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season.

Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support!

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: