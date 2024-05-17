FARMINGTON — The Thomas Performing Arts Dance Center’s 2024 Competition Team will be performing their award-winning competition dances in a special Showcase on June 2 at UMF’s Emery Center. The lineup includes a 3-time award winning number, Purple Hat, which won choreographer awards at all three competitions.

This team works hard and competes throughout Maine and New Hampshire against studios from around New England. They will be attending Nationals in Massachusetts this July. Competition dance teaches students much more than dance, as they hear direct feedback and correction from judges, from their instructors and others.

Working as a team, learning from their mistakes, taking constructive feedback, exhibiting discipline and focus are all valuable skills that these athletes learn throughout their season.

Tickets are available from any competition dancer or via email: katiemerrill08@gmail.com. Tickets are $20 each and the proceeds will help offset costs at Nationals this year. Two shows are available: Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m.

Both shows will be at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center located on Academy Street in Farmington. There will be baked goods, water, and a 50/50 raffle at intermission.

For more information about Thomas Performing Arts Center, please follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ThomasPerformingArtsCenter).

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: