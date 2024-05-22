To the Editor:

I have so many thanks for so many people. Our daffodil fundraiser, Flowers for Food, raised just over $2,600 for our local FCJLLF food cupboard.

This happened because so many people worked together for its success.

First of all a thank you to the editor for the helpful and colorful article that helped bring it to people’s attention. Secondly I want to thank our volunteers-over 25 helped with the picking, bunching and public donation sites.

I especially want to mention Mary Cote, Elise Despres and Julie Maurais, who helped make a committee of 4.

Freshly cut Daffodils from local gardens were offered for any donation to the Food Cupboard. We were so heartened to see the generous response from so many folks who wanted to help feed their neighbors.

A big thank you to: Otis Credit Union and Food City for the use of their space to bring flowers to the public – converting flowers to money for food.

Our local restaurants, Chuck Wagon, LaFleurs’ and Salt & Pepper all helped to bring cheer after a long winter as daffodils brightened their Mother’s Day tables. Berry Fruit Farm and Fitness Stylz supported us as well by self-serve opportunities to pick up daffodils during the weekdays.

This is a time of growing need ,as the number of clients in our communities is increasing. At the same time, the cost of food that needs to be purchased to provide this help has also gone up. Much food can be bought with these wonderful donations, made by so MANY who gave so generously.

I just want to share an example of this response. When a customer at Food City overheard someone say that “the shelves at the Food Cupboard were too bare,” they placed a $100 bill in the donation container. When asked if they wanted change, they said this is what they intended to give. God bless all those who gave small or large gifts.

This is always an opportunity to see the best in people ,and I am grateful for it each year.

If anyone missed an opportunity to donate to this fundraiser, they are encouraged to send in a gift to FCJLLF at PO Box 314, Livermore Falls,04254.

A thank you and tax deductible receipt will be sent if requested.

Martina Eastman

Organizer

Flowers for Food

Livermore Falls

