LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club met at the Livermore Community Center for their May meeting. Askley Langlin Hebert, club president, gave a trail update. The trails are still closed and it was noted that the signage on the trails needs to be maintained, as the game wardens have to rely on signage to know if a trail is legal or not.

The trail to Meadowview from the Crash Road has not been inspected yet, so the state of the trail that is affected by the beaver dam is unknown.

“We will need to set up work parties as there are several areas that need attention,” she said.

One of the issues needing attention will be to fill or build small bridges by Fish Meadow.

“We would rather use stone as it is a multi-use, she said. “The area needs more work now as vehicles have been in tearing it up, even though the trails are closed.”

Also on the list of trails needing inspection are from Turkey Lane to Butter Hill and to revisit Tolly Wolly to get around Fish Meadow property.

Advertisement

Palmer Hebert closed his property from Gibb’s Mill Road to Haynorville Road, need to talk to the association about going the length of the road from Gibb’s Mill hopefully.

If possible, the club will reroute trail straight from corner by Rene Grondin’s to Gibb’s Mill to meet Haynorville Road, and avoid Rene’s backyard. A bridge on the Long Pond side of Berry Hill needs to be built.

Langlin-Hebert also reported that the club has received Landowner Agreements from the following: Rene Grondin, Ryan Roy, Carlton Berry, Jim Timberlake, Lew Lyman, which were needed to apply for the Municipal Grant.

The Municipal Grant application has been sent. This type of grant is available to municipalities for sharing the cost of ATV trail development and maintenance. It differs from a club grant in that a town, city or county must submit the request and local matching money must be present.

“The plan is to do the majority of the work on the trail from Berry Hill to Crash Road, and other areas that need attention,” she added.

Bob Dalot of Western Maine ATV Club also attended the meeting and wanted to emphasize that when clearing brush from the trails, do NOT throw the brush into the ditch. That plugs up the ditches and allows water to flow into the trail, which can wash out sections of the trail, causing more problems.

The next meeting will be June 12, at 7 p.m. at the Livermore Community Building, located on Church Street, which crosses between Federal Road and Route 108.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: