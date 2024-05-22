Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Meet Emerson, a three year old Pitbull mix female nicknamed Emmy or Emery. She is a quirky gal who loves to play at the dog park. She is the queen of food motivation and will do anything for treats! Emerson needs to be the only pet of the house, as she doesn’t particularly get along with other dogs or cats. She also would do best in a home without children. She is a sweet girl, but she does not necessarily like getting pets and physical affection. She is a unique dog who is ready to bring happiness and playfulness as a solo queen of your home!

Zodiac is a one to three year old female Calico Domestic Short Hair with the unlikely but perhaps fitting nickname of “Killer.” Meet Zodiac! This sassy calico definitely embodies the calico spirit. She lives in a kennel because she likes to go around the cat room trying to pick fights with other cats. She prefers people over cats, though she is not overly affectionate with humans either. She definitely likes to be left alone to do her own thing. She likes high places of refuge to watch over the chaos going on below her. Come and meet this funky lady to see if your home is her new home!

