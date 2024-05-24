STATE — New Ventures Maine (NVME) has an open call for Venturing Forth, a free, online comprehensive business planning class starting Tuesday, September 3.

For new entrepreneurs or existing business owners, Venturing Forth helps participants create a written business plan from start to finish with feedback from facilitators and fellow entrepreneurs. The 60-hour course covers topics including the customer, competition, marketing, recordkeeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. In-class activities, guest speakers, and homework assignments lead to the completed business plan and road map for success. This comprehensive course includes three follow-up networking sessions.

Individuals complete an online application and attend an orientation and individual interview to participate in the class. The application is accessible online and is due by noon on Tuesday, August 27. Class size is limited to 15.

“This class is designed to support small business owners in all aspects of creating their business plan,” said NVME Microenterprise Specialist Alicia LaFosse. “Participants will not only learn through the class content, but they’ll also learn from their peers and entrepreneurs in the community as they hone their vision and create their plan.”

The Venturing Forth class will meet via Zoom at the following dates and times:

September 3 – October 15: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

October 22 – December 3: Tuesdays only, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (No class will be held on Tuesday, November 26)

Anyone with a business idea or current business is welcome to apply.

The class also qualifies for three pass/fail credits from the University of Maine at Augusta upon approval of a completed business plan.

To request or complete an application, register for the orientation, or learn more, contact Alicia LaFosse at 207-621-7457 or alicia.lafosse@maine.edu or visit the New Ventures Maine website.

