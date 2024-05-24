LIVERMORE FALLS — American Legion George Bunten Post 10 is offering a chance to honor or remember a veteran by placing a flag on Veterans Memorial Hill of Flags. Send a check for $5 for each flag and include the names of the veteran you wish to be remembered. The flags will be displayed on the hillside between Park Street and the RSU 73 Spruce Mt administrative office located on Cedar St in Livermore Falls.

The 12 x 18 inch American flags will be placed by of George Bunten Post 10 members and their families. If you wish to have your Veteran’s name published, write a note with the check or cash including the name(s) “In Honor of NAME of Veteran”, “In Memory of NAME of Veteran”. After the display is removed the flags will be available for pickup on Saturday June 15 from 7:30-9:30 a.m., at our Post 10 Monthly Breakfast, if you or your organization choose to keep the flags for a keepsake.

Please send your check to George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave. Livermore Falls, ME 04254. You can also deliver to our post locked box outside. Make the check out to “George Bunten Post 10″ in the note area of the check or note attached to the check please indicate Veterans Hill.

