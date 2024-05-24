FARMINGTON — On April 23 at its annual meeting, the Maine Centers of Disease Control named Alison Prior as its Community Health Worker (CHW) of the year. She was nominated by her manager Karen Garland-Kidder who stated in her nomination, “Alison exemplifies the very essence of dedication, compassion and innovation in her role as a CHW. With over two decades of personal and professional experience, Alison has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her patients, the community, and the pursuit of equitable health care.”

Prior has been with Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County for nearly a year and in that time, she’s helped 89 patients address gaps in care, and has partnered with Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) providers and community partners. More recently she’s has taken on the role of working with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) navigation, assisting with emergency department-initiated medication for opioid use disorder, and expectant mothers with SUD. Prior has a panel of 55 patients she’s actively working with—12 of those mothers who have SUD.

As a community connector, Prior plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between patients and health care resources. She recognizes the importance of collaboration and works tirelessly to forge vital connections between patients, health care providers, and community partners. For example, Prior ensures that individuals with SUD have access to vital resources and support systems, paving the way for improved health outcomes and individualized recovery.

Garland-Kidder concluded in her nomination, “Alison is a beacon of hope and inspiration in our health care community. Her unwavering dedication, compassionate spirit, and innovative approach to care make her a deserving candidate for the Community Health Worker of the Year Award.”

