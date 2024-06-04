JAY — The Comprehensive Planning Committee is gathering information on what people want to see in town over the next 10 years.

The committee has developed a survey that will be available during elections June 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building, 13 Community Drive. It will also be available online in the future.

The Select Board tasked the Planning Board last June to take the lead on updating the plan.

It is a “long-range planning document that identifies the goals and desires of the community over the next (20-plus) years. It seeks to articulate and commit a clear vision for the town and establish the framework for future growth,” according to information from Code Enforcement Officer Ronda Palmer.

A group of local volunteers has been working over the past three months updating the plan. The last comprehensive plan in Jay was completed in 2011.

The new plan will present an inventory and analysis of current conditions in Jay related to many topics such as resources, economy, transportation. It will also present goals, policies and strategies to be considered over the following 10 years, according to information provided by Palmer.

A member of the planning committee will be at the polls June 11 to provide each resident with a copy of the survey or with information to complete the survey online.

Among the survey questions are if people are satisfied with the quality of life in the town and if the services offered add to their quality of life. They will be also asked if their qualify of life today is better than it was 10 years ago.

The committee is taking into account housing, the economy, transportation, recreation, water resources, natural resources, agriculture and forestry, fiscal capacity and capital investment plan and land use, among other topics.

